AMD's 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 7 5800X is an absolute steal at just $175

If you have an AM4-based computer and you feel like it could benefit from some extra horsepower (or you want to build one), don't ignore this deal on AMD's 8-core, 16-thread Ryzn 7 5800X processor. It is now available on Amazon with a whopping 61% discount, allowing you to get a modern, beefy processor with enough power for years to come for just $175, only $1 more than its lowest-ever price from late 2023.

Out of the box, the Ryzen 7 5800X operates at 4.7GHz max boost. However, if you have a solid motherboard and decent cooling, you can push the CPU beyond those speeds and get even more performance without spending extra. Also, the CPU supports PCIe 4.0 when paired with compatible motherboards, giving you access to fast SSDs and powerful graphics cards with DirectX Storage support.

Also, thanks to AMD's famous backward compatibility, there is no need to buy new memory or motherboard—the Ryzen 7 5800X supports DDR4 RAM and most AM4-based boards (all the way down to the 300-series, albeit with limited feature support). Just keep in mind that the CPU does not include cooling, and you need an air cooler or AIO capable of dissipating at least 105W TDP (preferably more).

