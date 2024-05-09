Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

The GEEKOM A7 Ryzen 7 with dedicated NPU Mini PC is discounted to $499 until May 15

geekom a7 mini pc screenshots

GEEKOM reached out to let us know of a discount it is running on their official website in the U.S., where you can save $200 on the Ryzen 7 variant of GEEKOM A7. To be clear, it's not the Ryzen 9 variant that we reviewed in February; buying link below.

Below are the full specifications of the variant on offer:

GEEKOM A7

Dimensions

 112.4 mm x 112.4 mm x 37 mm

Weight

 450g

CPU

 AMD Ryzen™R7-7840HS (3.8GHz, 8 cores, 16 threads,16MB Cache)
cTDP: 35-54W

Graphics

 AMD Radeon™ 780M Graphics (12 RDNA 3 Graphics Cores @ 2700MHz)
768 shading units / stream processors(12 Compute Units / CUs), 12 Ray Accelerators, 48 texture mapping units (TMUs), and 32 ROPs
NPU Ryzen AI (XDNA architecture) (Up to 10 NPU TOPS)

Memory

 32GB Dual-channel DDR5-5600MT/s SODIMM (up to 64GB)

Storage

 1x Acer N5000 2TB NVMe M.2 (PCIe Gen 4.0 x4)

Operating System

 Windows 11 Pro

Bluetooth

 Bluetooth v5.3

Wireless LAN

 Wi-Fi 6E

Kensington Lock

 No
SD Card reader Yes (left side)

Adapter

 120W, 19V Power Adapter

Front I/O Ports

 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm front stereo headset jack
Rear I/O Ports

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
2 x HDMI 2.0b
1 x 2.5G RJ45 LAN
1 x DC-in

Deal Price

 $499

The packaging follows the same design and experience as in GEEKOM Mini PCs. After pulling the top off, you are presented with the Mini PC sitting on a "shelf" and a Thank You card below it. Upon removing the side cushion, card, and cardboard shelf, you can find the power lead, HDMI cable, and documentation.

What's In The Box

  • 1 x A7 Mini PC
  • 1 x Power Adapter
  • 1 x HDMI Cable
  • 1 x User Guide
  • 1 x Thank You Card
geekom a7 mini pc screenshots

All products sold from GEEKOM receive a 3-year free Warranty from the date you receive the product. If needed, you can RMA or return locally relative to your region (the U.S. has a U.S. warehouse, mainland E.U. has a German warehouse).

Upon checkout at GEEKOM, enter the APA7200 coupon code for a $200 discount. The code is valid until May 15th.

Best of all, shipping is quick and free, plus this product qualifies for a free return if there is a quality issue, such as DOA or defect.

