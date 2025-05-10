Microsoft finally letting some users download Windows 11 24H2 after seven months

Last month, Microsoft finally removed a six-month-old Windows 11 24H2 upgrade block related to desktop wallpaper apps. The block was made under safeguard ID 52754008. That hold was placed right when Windows 11 24H2 was released to the public in early October 2024.

A month later today, the company has removed another one of those compatibility blocks. This one was placed as a result of a browser-related issue under safeguard hold ID 49562592. Microsoft has said that the bug was resolved in a recent update to the Safe Exam Browser app.

The tech giant notes that the app's update version 3.8 or later fixes the problem. This is a welcome thing considering Windows 11 version 24H2 just entered its final rollout phase, according to Microsoft itself.

Microsoft writes:

Resolution: This issue is resolved by installing the latest version of the Safe Exam Browser app (version 3.8 or later). Devices which are encountering this issue will need to install the latest version of the Safe Exam Browser prior to updating to Windows 11, version 24H2. If your device still encounters this safeguard hold 48 hours after updating to the latest version of the application, you will need to contact Safe Exam Browser Support for more information on the resolution. Note: If you are trying to install Windows 11, version 24H2 through the media creation tool, you will be able to proceed with the installation after you follow the instructions in the UI that pops up during the installation.

Upon checking the release notes for the Safe Exam Browser (SEB), we did not see any fixes in particular related to the Windows 11 2024 update. However, it does mention a change related to Windows support:

Starting with release version 3.8.0, Safe Exam Browser for Windows requires a minimum operating system version of Windows 10 version 1803.

You can find the Windows 11 24H2 SEB issue entry here on Microsoft's official Windows Health dashboard website. If you still find that your update is blocked, it may be one of the newer safeguard holds, like the one related to a system driver.