Hurry and get Microsoft's Xbox Series X for only $349 at Amazon before it sells out

Microsoft's Xbox Series X game console is getting another price cut at Amazon for the holiday shopping season, matching its all-time low price.

Normally, the Xbox Series X is priced at $499.99 However, at the moment the price for the Xbox Series X has a big price cut to just $349, or $150.99 off its normal price. However, you might want to move quickly as these kinds of price cuts usually result in the Xbox Series X selling out very quickly.

The console uses a custom AMD CPU with eight cores with clock speeds of up to 3.8 GHz. It also has a custom AMD GPU that can handle up to 12 TFlops, along with a 1TB SSD and 16GB of GDDR6.

The CPU and GPU mean games made for the Xbox Series X can go up to true 4K resolution and with frame rates of 120fps. It can even support running games at up to 8K resolution It also supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for high-end gaming visuals and audio.

The ports on the Xbox Series X include one HDMI 2.1 port, three USB 3.2 ports, and an Ethernet port. There's also a storage expansion slot for people who buy those kinds of cards from Seagate and WD_Black. Finally, there's a disk drive for people who purchase Xbox disk games, and it also supports playing up to Ultra 4K movie and TV disks.

