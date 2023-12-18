A member of the Chinese military was seen using Microsoft's HoloLens 2 on state-run TV

Microsoft's HoloLens 2 mixed reality headset was shown on the state-run TV in China. It was used by a member of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force. The video segment has raised even more questions about the use of US-based technology by the Chinese military.

As reported by Newsweek, the video that was shown on the military-based channel of the state-run broadcaster CCTV last week briefly showed an engineer-in-training using the HoloLens 2 to simulate repairing an airplane.

The story states:

In the CCTV-7 video, the PLA Air Force trainee was seen calling up the headset's operating system by raising his palm to his face. He highlighted a panel on the nearby fighter jet engine and called up interactive tools, including a drill and a wrench. The tools were digitally overlayed on the physical surface in front of him as he stood a short distance away, simulating aircraft maintenance protocol with hand gestures, the broadcast showed.

The video has raised new concerns about how US technology could be used by China. The US government has already placed tight export restrictions on US-made AI-based chips to that country. Those restrictions played a part in the leading AI chip maker, NVIDIA, recently delaying the launch of its H20 chip into China until the first quarter of 2024.

The US military has been trying to use Microsoft's HoloLens hardware for a number of years. Earlier in 2023, Microsoft shipped a package of 20 HoloLens-based IVAS (Integrated Visual Augmentation System) devices to the US Army for testing.

The tests were apparently successful enough to convince the US Army to move to the next phase of evaluation for the mixed reality headsets. In September, it was announced that the Army would work with Microsoft to make the headsets more affordable. That phase could take up to 18 months to complete. If it goes well Microsoft could enter full production of the IVAS headsets for the US Army in 2025.