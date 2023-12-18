Get the Apple Watch Series 9 for $70 off right now at Amazon ahead of its possible US ban

As we reported earlier today, Apple is planning to suspend sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatch this week in the US, beginning with its website on December 21 and later in its retail stores on December 24. This is due to a decision by the International Trade Commission earlier this year, which claims Apple violated the patents of a company called Masimo when it incorporated a blood oxygen sensor in the smartwatch.

Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 9 at Amazon for a $70 discount below its normal MSRP. Keep in mind that on December 25, imports of the smartwatch will be banned in the US, so inventory of the device at Amazon and others will become limited.

In addition to being able to do things like take calls, send texts, and tell the time, the Apple Watch Series 9 has a number of health and fitness features:

Keep an eye on your blood oxygen. Take an ECG anytime. Get notifications if you have an irregular heart rhythm. See how much time you spent in REM, Core, or Deep sleep with sleep stages. Temperature sensing provides insights into overall wellbeing and cycle tracking. And take note of your state of mind to help build emotional awareness and resilience.

Some of the other features in the smartwatch include the new S9 SiP chip, which is supposed to be 30 percent faster than the chip in the Apple Watch Series 8. It also has a new display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits, a much lower minimum brightness, and a way to interact with the watch by tapping your index finger and thumb together twice. You can answer a call, reply to a text, and more with this double-tap gesture.

You can also get the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is affected by the same issue, for $729, or $70 off its MSRP when you apply a digital coupon.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.