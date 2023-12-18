Save at least $60 on Amazon's new Eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router with promo code

A few months ago, Amazon launched its latest Eero Wi-Fi wireless mesh router, the Eero Max 7, as part of its new hardware press event. It's one of the first routers to support the new Wi-Fi 7 technology, and as a result, it's normally much more expensive than routers that use the older Wi-Fi 6 or 6E technology.

However, for a limited time, Amazon is selling the Eero Max 7 router for 10 percent off its normal price if you apply a promo code at checkout. If you get just one Eero Max 7 mesh router, type in the promo code EEROMAX at checkout. You will get a new price of $539.99 for the Eero Max 7, or $60 off its normal $599.99 price tag.

Amazon says the Eero Max 7 router will offer up to 4.3 Gbps for wireless speeds and covers up to 2,500 square feet. You can connect over 200 devices to the router. It adds:

It combines the company’s patented TrueMesh networking technology with the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard to dramatically increase speeds, avoid interference from neighboring networks, and improve mesh latency—and with 10 Gigabit Ethernet, it’s now possible to download a 4K movie in 10 seconds or a 50 gigabyte video game in less than a minute.

The good news is that you can also save money if you buy a two-pack or three-pack of the Eero Max 7 router by using the same EEROMAX promo code at checkout. The two-pack increases the network coverage to 5,000 square feet, while the three-pack covers up to 7,500 square feet.

Keep in mind this is a limited-time offer, so the promo code discount could go away at any time.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.