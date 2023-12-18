Look back at your Steam gaming in 2023 with Year in Review

As the end of the year approaches, Steam is helping gamers reflect on their gameplay in 2023 with the release of its annual Year in Review feature similar to Spotify Wrapped. The personalized stats provide a retrospective before players dive into the upcoming releases in 2024.

Starting today, Steam players began seeing notifications that their Year in Review statistics were available. The Year in Review shows how much time was spent playing games on Steam in 2023 across different games, platforms, and months.

Key insights included in the Year in Review are the total number of games played, new games discovered, achievements unlocked, and consecutive days of gameplay. It also highlights individuals' top game of the year with in-depth stats for time spent and number of launches. Playtime is broken down by month so gamers can see when they were most active.

Your Steam Year In Review 2023 is now available! 🎁 Check out an overview of your year, marvel in the number of hours you spent in just one game, take a look at how many achievements you've unlocked, and more.



Just be sure you're logged in first! https://t.co/8hF6QvSDS8 pic.twitter.com/DNTihB3nxH — Steam (@Steam) December 18, 2023

Each user's year in review is set to private, so only they can see it. However, the privacy settings can be changed to "Friends Only" or "Public" to share the review with others. Once made public or visible to friends, users can copy a shareable link or post it to their Steam activity feed. Templates are provided to post recaps on social media platforms quickly.

In addition to the detailed personal stats, Steam offers badges and ways to share one's Year in Review socially. Simply viewing the review awards a commemorative badge in a user's Steam profile.

As 2023 draws to a close, Steam wants to provide its community with a fun and insightful look back at the past 12 months of gaming adventures before shifting focus to the year ahead. You can check out your Year in Review on this page.