The PS5 with Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle is 11% off right now

Any gamers out there or parents who are looking to buy very late Christmas presents ought to have a look at the PlayStation 5 (PS5) with Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle. It is currently receiving 11% off its list price of $559.99 which means you pay $499.99.

If Call of Duty isn’t for you, then you can also buy the slim PS5 with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for the same price.

Explaining the contents of the Modern Warfare bundle, Amazon writes:

Bundle includes digital voucher for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Lockpick Operator Pack voucher.

Slim Design - With PS5, players get powerful gaming technology packed inside a sleek and compact console design.

1TB of Storage - Keep your favorite games ready and waiting for you to jump in and play with 1TB of SSD storage built in.

Box Contents - 1 DualSense Wireless Controller, 2 Horizontal Stand Feet, HDMI Cable, AC Power Cord, USB cable, printed materials, ASTRO’s PLAYROOM (Pre-installed game)

PS5 console (CFI-2000 model group – slim). Vertical Stand sold separately.

For the Spider-Man bundle, Amazon said:

Bundle includes Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 full game digital voucher

In terms of ratings these bundles get 503 ratings and score 4.5 stars overall. They are also marked as an Amazon Choice which means they have high ratings, are well priced, and are ready to ship.

