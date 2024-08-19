LG S75Q Dolby Atmos 3.1.2ch sound bar is still available at its lowest price on Amazon

Amazon US is still offering the LG S75Q Dolby Atmos 3.1.2ch sound bar at its lowest price, so if you have been looking to upgrade your home entertainment system without breaking the bank, you may want to check it out.

The S75Q delivers a powerful 380W output, providing cinema-quality sound for an immersive audio experience. This sound bar is equipped with Dolby Atmos technology, providing multi-dimensional sound. Additionally, the inclusion of Meridian Audio Technology ensures advanced sound quality, while High-Resolution Audio delivers precise and enjoyable listening.

Designed to complement LG TVs, the LG S75Q seamlessly integrates with your home entertainment system. For added convenience, the sound bar can be controlled using your LG TV remote, and it works in conjunction with the LG TV sound engine to produce superior sound quality.

Furthermore, the LG S75Q sound bar offers versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth for wireless streaming and HDMI in/out with eARC for high-definition audio and video connections. This makes it easy to integrate with various devices.

In terms of sustainability, the LG S75Q is an eco-friendly product made using recycled resin from plastic bottles. Additionally, the packaging eliminates the use of Styrofoam and vinyl bags.

LG S75Q 3.1.2ch Sound bar with Dolby Atmos DTS:X, High-Res Audio, Synergy TV, Meridian, HDMI eARC, 4K Pass Thru with Dolby Vision Black: $246.99 (Amazon US)

