Zotac's Zone gaming handheld is now ready for pre-order

Zotac Gaming has announced that it will be showing off its new Zone gaming handheld at the upcoming GAMESCOM 2024 event in Cologne, Germany, in a few days. The company said that it's ready to start taking pre-orders in select regions and e-tailer platforms.

Some of the main specifications of this handheld are as follows:

Processor : AMD Ryzen 7 8840U with Zen 4 architecture and RDNA 3 graphics

Memory : 16 GB LPDDR5X-7500

Operating System : Windows 11 Home

Storage : 2280 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD

Expandable storage : UHS-II microSD card reader

Display : 7" Full HD AMOLED Display, 120 Hz refresh rate, 800 nits

Ports : USB 4 x2

Connectivity : Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth

Camera : Front-facing camera and microphone

: Front-facing camera and microphone Security: Fingerprint reader power button

In terms of controls, the Zone includes triggers and analog sticks that use hall-effect sensors to enhance precision and prevent drifting from wear and tear. It also features adjustable triggers where you can opt for short-travel hair triggers or switch to full control with traditional analog triggers, which you can change by flicking a switch.

Another power user feature of the Zone is its inclusion of radial dials around the analog sticks. These let you adjust settings with a single twist without disrupting your game. Discussing the dual trackpads, Zotac says:

"Twin trackpads flank both sides of the Zone to provide an alternative means to control the desktop or play your favorite mouse-heavy PC titles without additional peripherals. Such features enhance the gaming experience and give gamers an edge against in a competitive environment. Additionally, a full-sized gamepad, rear twin macro buttons, and even button types are deliberately chosen, with the D-Pad utilizing clicky microswitches for greater feedback."

For anyone who picks up a Zotac Zone, a free one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass is included. This will let you jump into playing games right away.

Zotac says that the Zone is now ready for pre-order. To find out if it's available in your area, just head over to the buying pages on Zotac's website for more information.