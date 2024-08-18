Sony SA-SW3, SW5 wireless subwoofers are back to their lowest price on Amazon

The Sony SA-SW3 and SA-SW5 wireless subwoofers are selling at their lowest price once again on Amazon, so check them out while they are still in stock!

The SA-SW3 is compatible with BRAVIA THEATER systems, including the BAR 9, BAR 8, and QUAD, as well as Sony's HT-A9, A7000, A5000, A3000, and S2000 soundbars, along with the STR-AN1000 AV Receiver. It connects wirelessly to your audio system, allowing for a quick and straightforward setup.

This subwoofer delivers 200W of powerful bass through its 160mm driver, ensuring rich and resonant low frequencies. With advanced Σ Magnetic Circuit technology, the SA-SW3 offers deep, clear bass with minimal distortion, while its Bass Reflex speaker unit provides even deeper bass performance.

Sony SA-SW3 200W Wireless Subwoofer for BRAVIA THEATER (BAR 9, BAR 8, QUAD), HT-A9/A7000/A5000/A3000/S2000 and STR-AN1000: $298 (Amazon US)

The SA-SW5 shares the same compatibility as the SA-SW3 and is a powerful addition to your home theatre setup. Furthermore, it is equipped with a 180mm driver, offering a larger surface area for 300W of bass power, enhancing the depth and intensity of your audio experience.

Additionally, the SW5 includes a passive radiator, enhancing low-frequency performance and overall bass depth. The SW5 also features the Σ Magnetic Circuit, which enhances deep, powerful bass by optimising the magnetic force that drives the voice coil. Additionally, its Separated Notch Edge design improves vertical amplitude symmetry, contributing to clearer and more accurate sound quality.

Sony SA-SW5 300W Wireless Subwoofer for BRAVIA THEATER (BAR 9, BAR 8, QUAD), HT-A9/A7000/A5000/A3000/S2000 and STR-AN1000: $498 (Amazon US)

