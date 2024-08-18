2TB Samsung 980 PRO SSD with a heatsink drops to just $149.99

The Samsung 980 PRO is a great choice for PC users who want fast and reliable storage for their computers. This PCIe Gen 4 drive is now available at its lowest price on Amazon, allowing everyone to score the 2TB configuration for just $149.99.

The discounted model features a big metal heatsink that will help the drive control its temperatures and dissipate heat during storage-taxing loads. Therefore, the drive should operate at higher speeds for longer periods without any thermal throttling.

The 980 PRO from Samsung is made primarily for modern systems that support PCIe Gen 4 or Gen 5. While you can use it with older PCIe Gen 3 motherboards, the maximum speed will be limited to Gen 3 speeds. Speaking of speeds, Samsung promises up to 7,000 MB/s sequential read, up to 5,100 MB/s sequential write, and up to 1,000,000 IOPS (random read/write, 4KB QD32).

To give buyers peace of mind, Samsung provides a limited 5-year warranty with 1,200 TBW (total board write). You can monitor the health of your drive using the Samsung Magician app, which is available on Windows. It also allows you to tweak various settings, update firmware, check temperature, and more.

2TB Samsung 980 PRO PCIe Gen 4 SSD with Heatsink - $149.99 | $50 off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

