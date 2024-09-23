MSI's 27-inch and 34-inch OLED monitors have hit new all-time low prices

OLED monitors may be more expensive than their LED counterparts, but they still offer the best visual quality. Right now, two Quantum DOT OLED monitors from MSI are at new low prices.

The 27-inch MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED gaming monitor is priced at a new low of $629.99 at Amazon, which is $120 off its $749.99 MSRP. The 34-inch curved and ultrawide MSI MAG341CQP QD-OLED gaming monitor has also hit a new all-time low of $679.99, which is $220 off its $899.99 MSRP.

The 27-inch MSI OLED monitor has a 2.560 x 1.440 16:9 resolution and aspect ratio, respectively. However, it also has a very fast 360Hz refresh rate for gamers who want to eliminate motion blur while playing high-end games on the screen. It also has a 0.03 response time. It has two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and a USB-C port.

If you are a PC gamer looking for a more immersive experience, the 34-inch QD-OLED monitor may be for you. It has a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio, along with an 1800R curved screen. It also has a 0.03ms response time, but its refresh rate is a bit slower than the 27-inch mode at 175Hz. It also has two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and a USB-C port, along with two USB-A ports. Both of these QD-OLED monitors support True Black HDR 400 for deep blacks and vibrant colors on screen.

