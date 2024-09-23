Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller offers 31% discount for gamers

With Christmas heading straight for us, you may be looking to start loading up on presents. If that sounds like you, and you're buying something for a gamer, then have a look at the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core (Blue) wireless gaming controller because it has a massive 31% discount bringing it down to just $95.99 from $139.99.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller is not only compatible with the Xbox Series X|S but it also works with the Xbox One, Windows PCs, Android, and iOS. You can connect it to various devices with either Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB-C cable.

With this being a wireless controller, you will need to keep it charged up. A full charge should net you up to 40 hours of gameplay, which is enough for anybody. Microsoft also says that the controller uses "refined components" that are built to last.

As an Elite controller, this is better than the stock-standard Xbox controllers. It features adjustable tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, a wrap-around rubberized grip, and interchangeable components for ultimate customization.

In terms of ratings, this controller is rated 4.3 out of 5 stars based on over 42,000 ratings and more than 4,000 have been purchased on Amazon in the last month proving that it's a well-liked controller.

