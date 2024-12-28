Onkyo 9.2 RZ50 7.2 NR6100 8K Dolby Atmos/Vision, IMAX Enhanced, THX, DTS AVRs are deals

Onkyo's 9.2 channel TX-RZ50 AV receiver has now dropped down to its lowest ever price as it is currently under $850 (purchase link under the specs list below). This makes the product a great deal. Meanwhile, the 7.2 TX-NR6100 continues to be at its lowest price​​​​​.

In case you are wondering what's special about these TX series of AVRs, they are called so as they are THX certified besides supporting other features like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby Vision and more. The RZ50 also supports IMAX Enhanced.

The key specs of the Onkyo TX-RZ50 Smart AVR are given below:

Power output (All channels) 250 W/Ch (6 ohms, 1 kHz, 10% THD, 1 channel driven) 120 W/Ch (8 ohms, 20 Hz–20 kHz, 0.08% THD, 2 channels driven, FTC)

Dynamic power 250 W (3 ohms, Front) 220 W (4 ohms, Front) 130 W (8 ohms, Front)

THD+N (Total Harmonic Distortion + Noise) 0.08% (20 Hz–20 kHz, half power)

Frequency response 5 Hz–100 kHz/+1 dB, -3 dB (Direct Mode)

Signal-to-noise ratio 106 dB (Line, IHF-A) 80 dB (Phono, IHF-A)

7 HDMI inputs (1 front), 2 outputs (Main [ eARC ], Sub/Zone 2)

1 component video input (assignable)

2 composite video inputs (assignable)

2 digital audio inputs (1 coaxial , 1 optical , assignable)

6 analog RCA audio inputs (assignable)

1 phono input with built-in low-noise MM equalizer for turntable

1/8˝ (3.5 mm) setup mic input for AccuEQ/Dirac Live (front)

1/4˝ (6.35 mm) headphone jack (front)

11.2-ch pre-outs (analog RCA, variable)

Get the Onkyo TX-RZ50 at the link below:

Onkyo TX-RZ50 9.2-Channel AV Receiver - 120 Watts Per Channel, Dirac Live Out of Box, Works with Sonos Certified, THX Certified and More: $828.00 $799.00 (Amazon US) [Update: The price is now down to just $799.00]

Following that, we have the TX-NR6100, which is still on sale for its lowest price of $400.

Here are the specifications:

Power output (All channels) 210 W/Ch (6 ohms, 1 kHz, 10% THD, 1-ch driven) 100 W/Ch (8 ohms, 20 Hz–20 kHz, 0.08% THD, 2-ch driven, FTC) Dynamic power 240 W (3 ohms, Front) 210 W (4 ohms, Front) 120 W (8 ohms, Front)

6 HDMI inputs and 2 outputs (Main Out [ eARC ], Sub/Zone 2 Out)

], Sub/Zone 2 Out) 2 digital audio inputs (optical and coaxial, assignable)

4 analog RCA audio inputs (assignable)

1 phono input with built-in MM phono equalizer

1/8˝ (3.5 mm) mic input for AccuEQ setup

1/4˝ (6.35 mm) headphone jack

2 subwoofer pre-outs

Zone 2/Zone B analog RCA line-level out

Get it at the link below:

Onkyo TX-NR6100 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/Vision DTS:X THX Certified Network AV Receiver: $399.99 (Amazon US)

