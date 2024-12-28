Save big on Xbox Wireless Controller, Fire TV Stick and Game Pass bundles

Not so long ago, Microsoft partnered with Amazon to sell special streaming bundles that allow gamers to save on Xbox Wireless Controllers, Fire TV 4K Sticks, and Game Pass Ultimate memberships. The idea is to offer an all-in-one package that allows everyone to jump into Xbox Cloud Streaming without any extra purchases. Now, you can save big on those bundles.

You can pick between two different bundles: one with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K or one with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (the latter has double the storage or more apps, games, and downloads). These sticks connect to a TV via an HDMI port and provide access to various streaming and gaming services, giving your TV a more modern operating system with wider capabilities—a good choice if you are not ready to update your TV but want to have more media and entertainment features.

Besides the standard Robot White and Carbon Black gamepads, you can pick bundles with other colors, such as Electric Volt, Astral Purple, and more.

