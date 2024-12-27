Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

AMD's flagship 16-core Ryzen 9 9950 is now available at its lowest price

AMD Ryzen 9000 processor

AMD's current flagship AM5 processor, the Ryzen 9 9950X, has hit a new all-time low price. If you plan to build a desktop PC with the best processor that AMD currently has to offer for the AM5 socket, check out this CPU on Amazon and save $55.

The Ryzen 9 9950X is a 16-core, 32-thread desktop chip for AM5 motherboards. It is based on the latest Zen5 architecture and operates at speeds of up to 5.7 GHz Max Boost. Also, you can overclock it beyond the default specs if you have a powerful cooling solution, such as a beefy AIO (note that the processor does not come with a fan in the box, and AMD recommends liquid cooling).

The processor also has 64 MB of L3 cache, PCIe Gen 5, and supports DDR5-5600 memory. It also has integrated Radeon graphics, which means you can use it without a discrete graphics card (convenient if you need to troubleshoot your GPU or you wait for a new one to arrive).

Here is a brief rundown of the Ryzen 9 9950X specs:

Platform Core Count Clocks Unlocked Cache Memory Graphics TDP
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X

Zen5
Socket AM5

 16 cores
32 threads		 4.3GHz base
5.7GHz max		 Yes 1280KB L1
16MB L2
64MB L3		 DDR5-5600 Radeon
2 cores
2.2GHz		 170W
