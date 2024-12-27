AMD's flagship 16-core Ryzen 9 9950 is now available at its lowest price

AMD's current flagship AM5 processor, the Ryzen 9 9950X, has hit a new all-time low price. If you plan to build a desktop PC with the best processor that AMD currently has to offer for the AM5 socket, check out this CPU on Amazon and save $55.

The Ryzen 9 9950X is a 16-core, 32-thread desktop chip for AM5 motherboards. It is based on the latest Zen5 architecture and operates at speeds of up to 5.7 GHz Max Boost. Also, you can overclock it beyond the default specs if you have a powerful cooling solution, such as a beefy AIO (note that the processor does not come with a fan in the box, and AMD recommends liquid cooling).

The processor also has 64 MB of L3 cache, PCIe Gen 5, and supports DDR5-5600 memory. It also has integrated Radeon graphics, which means you can use it without a discrete graphics card (convenient if you need to troubleshoot your GPU or you wait for a new one to arrive).

Here is a brief rundown of the Ryzen 9 9950X specs:

Platform Core Count Clocks Unlocked Cache Memory Graphics TDP AMD Ryzen 9 9950X Zen5

Socket AM5 16 cores

32 threads 4.3GHz base

5.7GHz max Yes 1280KB L1

16MB L2

64MB L3 DDR5-5600 Radeon

2 cores

2.2GHz 170W

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.