Get the Fire TV Soundbar Plus with subwoofer now at its lowest price of $314.99

If you are looking for a more affordable sound setup for your home cinema, then check out the 2024 Fire TV Soundbar Plus with subwoofer. It's a 3.1-channel soundbar with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and delivers clear dialogue. Thanks to a limited-time deal where you get 16% off, it's at its lowest price of just $314.99, down from $374.99.

The product has 72 ratings with an overall score of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Amazon says it has sold 200+ units in the past month alone. If you join those ranks of buyers, Amazon lets you return it by January 31, 2025, just in case it doesn't meet your expectations or if there is a problem with the product.

According to the e-commerce giant, this soundbar with subwoofer is nice and easy to connect to your TV and begin using. Once connected, it promises to deliver clear dialogue and more bass. Thanks to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, you also get spatial audio for more immersive viewing.

To set the speakers up, connect the soundbar's HDMI cable to your TV's eARC/ARC port, power it on with your remote, and audio will seamlessly transfer to the speaker. Next, you'll plug your subwoofer into the power and it will wirelessly connect to the soundbar.

The bass performance is deliverable thanks to the design of the soundbar which features three full-range speakers, three tweeters, and two woofers to push the sounds in all directions. The clear dialogues are achieved with the dedicated center dialogue channel which elevates voices about background sounds.

If you want to listen to music from your phone or tablet, just connect to the soundbar via Bluetooth to stream your audio. Amazon also says there are four listening modes to pick from including Movie, Music, Sports, and Night - the first three will enhance those types of content, while Night will make sure you're not a nuisance to your neighbors.

Buy the Fire TV Soundbar Plus with subwoofer for $314.99 (was $374.99)

