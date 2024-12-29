Microsoft Weekly: more Windows 11 24H2 bugs as 2024 ends

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at what happened during the final week of 2024. Spoiler alert: not much. A new known issue in Windows 11 version 24H2, some app updates, and more. We also published our annual list of the most popular stories published on Neowin in 2024. Check out the recap here.

Windows 11 and 10

Here we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.

Microsoft issued a warning that Windows 11 version 24H2 installations made with certain media, such as flash drives created between October 8 and November 12, might stuck in a non-serviceable state, unable to install any security updates. If you plan to clean-install Windows 11 version 24H2, make sure your media includes December 2024 security updates.

There are also scattered reports about Windows 11 22H2/23H2 December 2024 updates causing various issues with the Start menu, Wi-Fi, and more.

Windows 11 users who are not satisfied with the current state of the Start menu and taskbar can download the latest version of StartAllBack. This lightweight customization tool received an update to version 3.9, which brought new taskbar options and the ability to restore classic drive grouping in File Explorer.

Windows Insider Program

Nothing in the Windows Insider program this week due to the holiday season.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

In a surprise holiday announcement, Microsoft revealed that PowerToys Run is getting a major update. Version 2.0 is coming in 2025 with a reworked user interface, more powerful extensions, and other changes to supercharge the launcher.

WritingTools, a neat small app that uses Gemini 2.0 Flash to bring Apple Intelligence-like features to Windows users, received a big update with new summarization features, improved settings, a new default LLM model, and other improvements. The app is free and open-source, and you can download it from GitHub.

Remember the last week's story about Microsoft 365 apps losing their activation? Good news: Microsoft finally resolved all those issues. The engineering team deployed a patch to fix product activation with no action required from end users.

Other notable updates include the following:

And here are the newest drivers released this week:

Reviews are in

Here is hardware and software we reviewed this week

This week, Robbie Khan reviewed a rather unconventional device for Neowin: an e-bike with an automatic gearbox and over 150 miles of electric range. There are some notable cons, so check out the ENGWE P275 Pro review here.

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.

Following the Steam Replay 2024 recap for gamers, Valve published "Best of 2024," a list of games that made the most money on the platform this year. They include Counter-Strike 2, PUBG, Palworld, Elden Ring, Black Myth: Wukong, and others.

Electronic Arts reportedly rejected a Dead Space 4 pitch from Visceral Games earlier this year. However, there might be some hope for fans of the franchise as there are rumors that EA might consider Dead Space 4 or a Dead Space 2 remake from a studio other than Visceral Games.

Nvidia and its GeForce NOW streaming service finishes 2024 with three new games you can stream from the cloud. The latest additions include Headquarters: World War II (Steam), Supermarket Together (Steam), and Ys X: Nordics (Steam).

The Epic Games Store continues its daily giveaways, but if you want to find more deals and specials, check out this week's Weekend PC Game Deals issue.

Great deals to check

Every week, we cover many deals on different hardware and software. The following discounts are still available, so check them out. You might find something you want or need.

