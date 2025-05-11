Panasonic 65-inch 4K 144Hz OLED Fire TV with Dolby Vision/Atmos, FreeSync priced just $1000

Are you looking for a 65-inch TV for your home entertainment system that does not break the bank? Then take a look at Panasonic's OLED TV that is on sale for just $1000 (purchase link under the specs list below).

We are talking here about the Panasonic Z85A model which runs Amazon Fire TV OS. This 65-inch TV has a 120 Hz refresh rate (can go up to 144 Hz with HDMI 2.1) screen and packs all the popular essential HDR capabilities like Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10, and HLG. Panasonic promises Ultimate Contrast and Wide Color Spectrum support with the 85A OLED TV.

It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium, and thus also Nvidia G-SYNC Compatible. Powering all this is its in-house HCX Pro AI Processor MKII image processing engine.

Moving on to the sound aspect of this, the 85A comes with Theater Surround Pro, Dolby Atmos, and is equipped with two 15-watt full range drivers and a 20-watt woofer for total audio output of 50 watts.

The other technical specs of the Panasonic 65Z85AP are given below:

Wireless LAN Built-in:Yes

Bluetooth : Yes HID / HOGP (Keyboard/Mouse) A2DP (Stereo Audio: In/Out) Bluetooth Audio Link Yes

HDMI Inputs: 4 (side) HDCP : Yes (HDCP 2.3) HDMI 2.1 Support Feature eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) (Input 2) ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode ) (All inputs) VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) (input 1 & 2) 4K HFR (High Frame Rate ) (input 1 & 2) HDMI Signal Power Link : Yes

AMD Freesync Premium (input 1 & 2)

G-Sync Compatible (input 1 & 2)

USB : 2 (2 side; USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 1)

1x Ethernet

Digital Audio Output ( Optical ): 1 (bottom)

Headphone Output: 1 (side; switchable to Subwoofer)

Broadcasting Digital Tuner: ATSC

Get the Panasonic TV-65Z85AP at the link below:

Panasonic Z85 Series (2024 Model) 65-inch OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV, Dolby Atmos, AMD FreeSync, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive - 65Z85AP: $999.99 (Amazon US)

