Microsoft shares list of Surface PCs that lose support as they can't upgrade to Windows 11

Recently, Microsoft reminded users about the end of support for Windows 10, which is less than six months away. As such, there is now a Linux-backed project called "End of 10" that is trying to guide users to make the switch.

Meanwhile, Microsoft itself is also aware that this move can be quite a challenge for many. As such, the company quietly extended the support for Microsoft 365 apps like Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, Excel, and more, on Windows 10.

Another good thing Microsoft has done recently is to list all Surface devices that originally shipped with Windows 10. Neowin spotted this recently updated support page while browsing.

With the looming end of support for the OS, the list has two parts, first shows the PCs which can be upgradable to Windows 11 as they meet the system requirements, and second, the devices that cannot be upgraded. Microsoft writes:

Surface models that can be upgraded to Windows 11 These devices came with Windows 10 installed but are also compatible with Windows 11. Surface Book 2 (on 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-8350U or i7-8650U processor only)

Surface Book 3

Surface Go 2

Surface Laptop 2

Surface Laptop 3

Surface Laptop 4

Surface Laptop Go

Surface Pro 6

Surface Pro 7

Surface Pro 7+

Surface Pro X

Surface Studio 2

Surface Hub 2S [....] Devices that are not compatible with Windows 11 include: Surface Book (1st Gen)

Surface Book 2 (on 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-7300U processor only)

Surface Go (1st Gen)

Surface Laptop (1st Gen)

Surface Pro (1st Gen)

Surface Pro 2

Surface Pro 3

Surface Pro 4

Surface Pro (5th Gen)

Surface Studio (1st Gen)

If your PC is on the second list, ie, it cannot upgrade to Windows 11, Microsoft's official recommendation is to buy a new Copilot+ Surface PC. The company has also explained with some numbers and data why such AI PCs make for a commendable upgrade choice.

You can find the support article here on Microsoft's website.