Limited time offer: Grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for less than $200

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro arrived last year with a sticker price of $249.99. If you have been eyeing the new earbuds with their stem design and AI features, Amazon currently has a limited-time deal that brings the price down significantly. You can grab a pair right now for $189.99, a 24% saving off the list price.

This newest version features a completely redesigned look with stems, marking a departure from the previous Galaxy Buds Pro models. Samsung says this new shape helps with comfort and ensures the buds stay in place. Audio is delivered through a new dual driver setup, pairing a dynamic driver with a planar tweeter for what Samsung describes as enhanced range and detail. They also support high-resolution audio streaming with the Samsung Seamless Codec when paired with a compatible Samsung device.

Galaxy AI is integrated, bringing features like Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, which adjusts based on your surroundings. There is also an Interpreter mode for real-time translation through the earbuds and an Adaptive Equalizer to optimize sound playback. Pinch gestures on the stems give you new ways to control playback and noise modes, alongside the familiar touch controls.

The earbuds carry an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance, adding some durability for workouts or unexpected rain. Battery life is rated for up to 6 hours with ANC on, extending to 26 hours total with the charging case.

While the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will connect to and work with any Android device for standard audio playback and calls, it is important to note that several key features require a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet. For instance, the high-resolution SSC HiFi codec for improved sound quality, the 360 Audio with Direct Multi Channel immersive sound, and most of the integrated Galaxy AI capabilities, such as the real-time Interpreter mode, are exclusive to Samsung's ecosystem.

