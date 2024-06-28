Prime members can get the Blink Video Doorbell System + Amazon Echo Pop for under $35

Are you a US-based Amazon Prime member? If so, there's a combo deal available exclusively for you where you can score a Blink Video Doorbell System + Amazon Echo Pop for just $34.99, down from $109.98. If you don't subscribe, don't worry, you can start a 30-day free trial and cancel anytime!

In terms of technical specs, the Blink Video Doorbell has a 155-degree horizontal and 80-degree vertical field of view. It can record and video in 1080p HD video during the day and with infrared HD night vision after dark up to 30 fps. It weighs 91 grams and supports 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n wi-fi.

The Echo Pop, on the other hand, weighs 196 grams and is 99 mm x 83 mm x 91 mm. It has dual-band wi-fi that supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks. If you have an eero router, the Echo Pop can act as a wi-fi extender boosting the coverage to devices further away.

In terms of reviews, the Blink Video Doorbell scores 4.3 out of 5 stars based on more than 142,000 ratings and the Echo Pop score 4.7 out of 5 stars based on over 51,000 ratings. This bundle is sold and dispatched by Amazon so you shouldn't be messed around at all, it's also covered by Amazon's 30-day refund, return, or replace policy.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.