Logitech MX Master 3S is now 10% off with a digital coupon

Logitech is rarely offering discounts on its flagship accessory series, the MX Master. However, right now, you can get the famous MX Master 3S mouse in its signature graphite color with a 10% discount thanks to a digital coupon. Moreover, Logitech will throw in a month of Adobe Creative Cloud for extra savings.

The MX Master 3S is an ergonomically shaped mouse with a ton of additional conveniences for productive work. This mouse's main features include silent clicks, the MagScroll wheel with ratchet and infinite scroll (the SmartShift feature lets you dynamically switch between them on the go), an extra wheel for side scroll, and four customizable buttons. You can personalize the mouse using the Logitech Options Plus software, which is available on Windows and macOS.

In addition, the mouse features an 8K DPI sensor that tracks on any surface. You can pair the MX Master 3S with up to three devices and switch between them with a dedicated button. It supports Bluetooth and the proprietary Bold connection. As for platforms, Logitech says the mouse works perfectly with Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS, but you can also connect it to iPads, Android phones and tablets, TVs, and other devices.

Logitech MX Master 3S Graphite - $88 with a digital coupon | 10% off on Amazon US

