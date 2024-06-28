AMD's 8-core Ryzen 7 5700X3D is now available for just $193

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D, a recently launched AM4 processor with stacked 3D V-cache, is now available at a new all-time low price. You can get this fantastic processor for as little as $192.99 on Amazon and receive one of the best performances in modern games thanks to high clocks, a massive amount of cache, and 8 cores with 16 threads.

The Ryzen 7 5700X3D is a processor for the AM4 platform, AMD's previous-generation socket, which still receives new chips and support. Its 8 cores with 16 threads operate at a maximum clock of 4.1GHz. As for cache, it has 100 MB of stacked cache, which ensures great performance in CPU-demanding games.

Another good thing about the Ryzen 7 5700X3D is that it works with DDR4 memory (unlike the AM5 platform, which is DDR5-only), so you can update your system or build a new one without buying new RAM sticks if you already have some. However, keep in mind that the processor does not include a cooler, plus you cannot overclock cores (memory is still overclockable).

Although the processor is rated at 65W TDP, AMD suggests using liquid cooling to keep the temperature under control and avoid thermal throttling.

