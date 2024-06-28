The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 balances power with a decent £674.10 price tag

If you're in the UK and looking for a powerful laptop that won't totally destroy the bank, then check out the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58. Right now, it's discounted down 23% from £879.99 to just £674.10. If this product interests you, be sure to buy it soon as it's marked as a limited-time deal, so it won't last.

The main highlights of this laptop include its Intel Core i5-12450H processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD, which balances speed and storage needs. There is also a 15.6" FHD IPS 144Hz display and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. The processor is quite impressive with its 4.4 GHz clock speed.

Here are some other highlights from the product page:

THE ULTIMATE PLAY: Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU can handle the most demanding games at the highest settings

MADE FOR SPEED: The 144Hz 15.6" Full HD IPS display ensures you get the very best gaming experience with smooth, blur-free visuals

STAY COOL UNDER FIRE: Thanks to Acer's CoolBoost technology, fan speed can automatically increase up to 10% when needed, to keep everything running smooth

FRUSTRATION-FREE ONLINE GAMING: Killer DoubleShot Pro networking helps minimise lag, drop-outs and other common annoyances

Many products, such as this laptop, with spec variations, combine the reviews together on Amazon. However, after filtering out results for just this specific laptop, we found two reviews for it, both of which gave five stars. One said the laptop "works well," and the other said it's "what I hoped for ... it's worked perfectly and loads up so quickly".

If you decide to buy it, you'll have some peace of mind knowing it has been dispatched and sold by Amazon. It is also returnable within 30 days of receipt if you're not happy with it.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.