Razer Kaira X headset is selling at its lowest price of $35.99

Amazon US is once again offering the Razer Kaira X Wired Headset at a reduced price of just $35.99. The Kaira X is equipped with TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers that independently fine-tune high, mid, and low frequencies, promising improved clarity and bass.

According to the tech giant, since the drivers can separately focus on bass, midrange, and treble, unlike traditional designs that handle all frequencies together, this allows each frequency band to maintain clarity and prevents sound from becoming muddied.

The headset also features a HyperClear cardioid microphone that supposedly reduces background noise while capturing voice accurately. It further includes mic monitoring and game/chat balance adjustments.

The Flowknit memory foam ear cushions are said to reduce heat and sweat, with soft foam minimising clamping pressure. The headset has on-headset controls with a mute button and volume slider under the left earcup.

While mainly made for Xbox, the Kaira X also works with PC, Mac, and mobile devices through a 3.5mm jack, allowing for cross-platform compatibility. Additionally, the headset claims to support Windows Sonic surround sound.

Razer Kaira X Wired Headset for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Mac & Mobile Devices (Triforce 50mm Drivers - HyperClear Cardioid Mic - Flowknit Memory Foam Ear Cushions - On-Headset Controls - Black): $35.99 (Amazon US)

