Weekend PC Game Deals: Halloween treats, horror bundles, ghostly freebies, and more

The spooky season is being celebrated by the Humble Store with a freshly unearthed bundle.

The Dark Pictures and Little Nightmares Halloween Horror Collection begins with Little Nightmares and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan in its $5 starting tier. The duo is joined by The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope and the Little Nightmares Secrets of the Maw expansion pass for $10.

Next, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes and Little Nightmares II arrive for $15. The bundle ends with the $20 fourth tier, adding The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me to the collection.

The Epic Games Store’s latest giveaways are rather ghostly-themed, too, with Ghostwire: Tokyo and Witch It landing for anyone to claim.

Ghostwire: Tokyo from Tango Gameworks puts you into the streets of Tokyo, where a supernatural event has wiped almost every human out of the city. With only ghosts and demons present, our protagonist must exorcise them while also solving the big mystery. Next, Witch It is a prop hunt experience that pits hunters versus witches that can transform into various objects. Up to 16 players can play at any single level at a time.

This giveaway comes to an end on November 7, which is when Deceive Inc. will become the next freebie. Giveaways don’t end there, though. Head to the DRM-free section below for another freebie, which comes from the GOG store.

Free Events

The Monster Hunter Wilds open beta that has taken over Steam is still ongoing. Capcom is offering a full hunt for the Doshaguma monster, some story beats, and a character creator that can be used to transfer your model to the full game when it launches. To join in, head to the game’s Steam store page and click the Request Access button.



You’ll have to head to the Ubisoft Connect platform to try out the remaining free event that has kicked off for this weekend. Available until November 4, the looter shooter RPG The Division 2 is fully free-to-play, offering plenty of cooperative and PvP action in a ruined Washinton DC.

Big Deals

The Steam Halloween sale officially kicked off earlier this week, so you can expect to see plenty of horror and atmospheric games on sale right now. Plenty of other games are having specials right now, too though, so it’s still a great time to peruse our hand-picked big deals list for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store’s own Halloween sale landed with thousands of DRM-free spooky picks. A giveaway for Return of the Phantom from 1993 is currently online on the platform too. Check below for our latest highlights from the ongoing sale of DRM-free games:

