Roku outdoor camera drops to $34.99 with 27% discount for home security

If you've been considering setting up an outdoor security camera, now would be the perfect time to look at the Roku Outdoor Camera for Home Security as it has been discounted by 27% to under $35! In addition to your new camera, Roku is also bundling a 90-day subscription to its Roku Smart Home (when you sign up for the single-camera monthly plan) to give you even more features.

You've seen it on TV in documentaries where an outdoor camera has caught an incident but the camera is of pretty poor quality and grainy, well, with the Roku Outdoor Camera for Home Security, you won't get that. Instead, this device will record what's going on outside your home in excellent 1080p HD with full color (including color night vision). You can see what's happening via the Roku Smart Home mobile app or on your Roku TV or Player.

To bring up the camera feed on your TV, just press a button on your remote or use Roku Voice to say "Hey Roku, show me the driveway camera" to see the feed. You can have multiple cameras set up too, which is nice.

If you've not ventured too deeply into the concept of a smart home and find it intimidating, there is no need to worry with this Roku camera. Roku says that installing the camera is made easy with step-by-step photos and video. It comes with a mounting kit and a 12.5 ft weatherproof power adaptor with a mounting kit.

If you're unfortunate to get any bad actors on your property then the camera also features an 80 db siren to scare the intruders away. According to Roku, the noise the camera will make is as loud as a monster truck in your yard.

Finally, this camera comes with IP65 weather resistance to protect against rain, snow, and sun; and it has smart sensors that can detect body heat so you won't get any false alarms.

