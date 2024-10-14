ASUS ProArt RTX 4060 OC graphics card is now available for just $276

ASUS has a nice offer for those wanting to buy the RTX 4060 graphics card. Its ProArt OC model, with three fans and a classy, no-nonsense design, is now available on Amazon with a 25% discount, allowing you to upgrade your GPU for just $276.

The ASUS ProArt RTX 4060 is a 2.5-slot graphics card with a large heatsink and three fans for silent operation. Although the RTX 4060 is not the hottest GPU out there, three fans and a big radiator will ensure your PC is dead quiet when not under load (fans stop when the temperature drops below 50C), and the fan noise is not too loud when the GPU is firing on all cylinders.

This graphics card will also please those who want a stealthy, minimal-looking setup. With its simple, no-frills form, the ASUS ProArt RTX 4060 caters to customers who want to avoid RGB puke and overly designed PC components.

As for specs, the RTX 4060 has 8GB of GDDR6 memory, third-generation RT cores, fourth-generation Tensor cores, Nvidia DLSS 3 support, and a core operating at 2580MHz in OC mode (2550MHz in default). To power this graphics card, you need a single eight-pin connector and a PSU with a minimum power output of 550W. Ports include one HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort 1.4.

ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 OC Edition 8GB - $276 | 25% off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.