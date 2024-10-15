Save up to 21% on 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB Crucial X9 SSDs

If you have been searching for a good storage solution, you may want to check out the Crucial X9 portable SSD. Currently, three of its variants, the 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB, are selling at up to 21% discount off their original MSRP on Amazon US.

The Crucial X9 offers fast storage with read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s, making it easy for transferring and accessing photos, videos, games, and other large files. It provides plug-and-play compatibility with a wide range of devices, including Xbox, PlayStation, Windows, Mac, Android, and iPad. For optimal performance, the included USB Type-C to C cable can be used on USB 3.2 Gen2 supported devices.

Built for durability, the Crucial X9 is drop-proof from up to 7.5 feet and is resistant to extreme temperatures, shocks, and vibrations, ensuring reliability in various conditions. When you purchase and register the device, you also gain access to three months of Mylio Photos+ for photo management, one month of Adobe Acrobat Pro for document editing, and Acronis True Image for secure backups.

With its size of 65 x 50 mm, the Crucial X9 fits in your hand and has a built-in lanyard hole for added convenience.

1TB Crucial X9 Portable SSD (Up to 1050MB/s Read - PC and Mac, Lightweight and Small with 3-Month Mylio Photos+ Offer - USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive - CT1000X9SSD902): $72.99 (Amazon US)

2TB Crucial X9 Portable SSD (Up to 1050MB/s Read - PC and Mac, Lightweight and Small with 3-Month Mylio Photos+ Offer - USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive - CT2000X9SSD902): $119.99 (Amazon US)

4TB Crucial X9 Portable SSD (Up to 1050MB/s Read - PC and Mac, Lightweight and Small with 3-Month Mylio Photos+ Offer - USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive - CT4000X9SSD902): $229.99 (Amazon US)

