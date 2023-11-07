Ryzen 7 powered GEEKOM A5 with Vega 8 graphics now just $329.99 with code

GEEKOM reached out to let us know of a discount it is running on Amazon in the U.S. that ends on Nov 15 @ 11:59PM PT. Normally costing $449.99, you can now get the Ryzen 7 5800H powered GEEKOM A5 with Vega 8 graphics for just $329.99 when you check out using the in page $50 discount and YSA516OFF promo code (buying link at the end of the article).

Below are the full specifications of the GEEKOM A5.

GEEKOM A5 Dimensions 117 mm x 112 mm x 49.2 mm Weight 652g CPU Ryzen 7 5800H (8 Cores, 16 Threads, 16MB Cache, 3.2 GHz~ 4.4 GHz)

cTDP: 35-54W Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics (8 graphics cores) Memory 32GB Dual-channel DDR4-3200MT/s SODIMM (up to 64GB) Storage 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3x4 SSD , supports up to 2TB (* NVMe only)

1 x 2.5”7mm SATA HDD, supports up to 2TB Operating System Windows 11 Pro Bluetooth Bluetooth v5.2 Wireless LAN Wi-Fi 6 Kensington Lock Yes SD Card reader Yes Adapter 120W, 19V/6.32A Power Adapter Front I/O Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x Audio Jack (Line out/ Mic in/ Headphone out) Rear I/O Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.0b Port

1 x 2.5G RJ45 LAN

1 x DC-in Price (MSRP) $499

Once you have the PC out of the cushioning inside the box, and the foam is removed, you are greeted with a Thank You envelope. Below that, after removing the cardboard "shelf", you can find the other components such as the power lead, HDMI cable, VESA mount plate with a bag of screws, and the instruction manual.

What’s In The Box

1 x GEEKOM A5 Mini PC

1 x VESA Mount

1 x Power Adapter

1 x HDMI Cable

1 x User Guide

1 x Thank You Card

The look of it is pretty cool, it is, what GEEKOM calls "Rose Gold", there is no mistaking that it is completely golden with a ring of silver going around the "lid", which itself is completely flat with the GEEKOM logo in silver, centered on the top of the Mini PC.

This promo ends on Nov 15 at 11:59PM PT. GEEKOM offers 1 year of Warranty on its products, and if needed, you can RMA or return locally relative to your region (U.S. has U.S. warehouse, E.U. has Germany warehouse).

GEEKOM A5 now $329.99 (list price $449.99) on AMAZON US

Apply the $50 in-page coupon and checkout with YSA516OFF promo code. Save an additional 5% if you order three or more qualifying items.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.