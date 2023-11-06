Get the SteelSeries Arctis 9X Xbox wireless headset for its lowest price ever on Amazon

There are a number of wireless gaming headsets that have been made specifically for Microsoft's Xbox consoles. SteelSeries makes some of the best Xbox headsets, and right now, one of their best is at an all-time low price at Amazon.

The SteelSeries Arctis 9X wireless gaming headset is available now at Amazon for $99.99. That's not only its lowest price ever, but it's a huge $93.51 off its normal $193.50 MSRP,

This gaming headset is designed specifically to connect wirelessly to Microsoft's Connect directly to your Xbox Series X or S console or the older Xbox One. That means no cords to get in your way while listening to the audio from your favorite games. It also supports D spatial audio for those consoles for a more immersive gaming experience.

In addition, you can connect the headset to a nearby Bluetooth device at the same time. This will allow you to play games while also taking calls or even listening to music from your smartphone. The headset lets you control the mix of game and chat audio with an on-ear control.

The headset includes a ClearCast microphone that retracts inside one of the ears when not in use. When it is being used, it supports noise cancelation, so your voice is the only one that's being heard by others when gaming. Finally, the headset has a long battery life, allowing you to game for up to 20 hours on a single charge.

