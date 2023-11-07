Microsoft Teams for Education will add several new features, like reusing modules, soon

In October, Microsoft released its new Teams app for Windows and Mac and its new Teams for Education variant app. Now that the new Teams for Education app is rolling out, Microsoft has been adding new features for its customers, and more will be rolling out during the month of November and also into early December.

In a blog post, Microsoft has posted word on these new and upcoming features. One of them, which will allow educators to reuse modules, will roll out in early December:

Whether you are looking to teach the same class again, are teaching multiple instances of a class, or want to hand off curriculum to another educator, Classwork will allow you to reuse content easily. Simply make sure you are the owner of the Class Team the content is coming from, and then click “Reuse from existing” in the new Team.

Another new feature that's coming in December will let teachers get feedback from students about their assignments:

So, when students submit their work, they will be automatically asked how they felt about the assignments. The educator can see the students' responses directly inside the Assignments Grading experience, to track the changes over time for a student and how the whole class felt about the assignment in the together view.

Some of the new features that will be rolling out this month include setting personalized due dates in Assignments for students, a way to update and grade assignments for many students at once, sending reminders to students to complete their projects, and offering a notification to students if they didn't attach their completed assignments into Teams.

Some new features are available right now in Teams for Education. One of them will help with students who are practicing reading out loud in the classroom:

With the flip of a switch called Background Noise Suppression, Reading Progress will remove additional noise when analyzing the student reading and auto-marking accuracy scores. Noise Suppression is enabled on a per-student basis, with the educator in control.

Another new feature that's available now is digital coloring pages designed to help students before and after check-in "explore their emotions through art, offering a creative and therapeutic outlet in the classroom."