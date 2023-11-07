3rd Gen octa-core Amazon Fire TV Cube with Wi-Fi 6E now selling at its lowest ever today

If you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment experience, you might want to check out the 3rd Gen Amazon Fire TV Cube. It is known for its speed, convenience, and excellent picture quality, and is currently selling at its lowest price ever on Amazon. With this deal, you can get your hands on this device for only $109.99 and get the most value for your money.

This cutting-edge device offers lightning-fast app launches due to its powerful octa-core processor, making it twice as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Equipped with an integrated microphone and speakers, it enables you to effortlessly control your compatible TV, soundbar, and receivers using just your voice.

Furthermore, by connecting compatible devices, you can effortlessly switch from streaming your favourite content to accessing your cable box, game console, or webcam. It ensures smoother streaming with its support for the latest Wi-Fi 6E.

It also features Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio to offer a cinematic experience with immersive 4k visuals. Moreover, it comes with privacy protections and controls, including an off button that allows you to electronically disconnect the microphones when you choose.

With it, you can efficiently manage your smart home right from your screen. Whether it's initiating video calls, checking the weather, or getting a live view of your Ring cameras, Alexa is there to assist you.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (Alexa, Wi-Fi 6E, 4K Ultra HD, USB-A Port, AV1, Octa-core): $109.99 (Amazon US)

If this is not what you want, you can also browse through Amazon US, or Newegg US, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals that match your requirements.

