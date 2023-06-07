Samsung 980 and 990 Pro SSD prices keep falling to new all-time lows on Amazon

We are continuing to see prices of internal SSD go down, proving that, at least in the case of solid-state drives, they are bucking the current inflation trend. Samsung's highest-end internal PCIe Gen4 SSD products, the Samsung 980 Pro and Samsung 990 Pro, are both at all-time lows at Amazon.

You can get the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro internal SSD right now for just $129.99 or $30 off its normal MSRP. The 980 Pro models have read speeds of 7,000 MB/s inside its compact M.2 2280 form factor. It also has a heat spreader label to help keep the SSD cool.

If you want to spend a bit more for extra performance, you can get the Samsung 990 Pro. Right now, Amazon is selling the 2TB version for just $159.99 or $130 off its normal MSRP. It has read speeds of up to 7,450 MB/s. The energy use for this product has also been optimized to perform up to 50 percent better than the 980 Pro. Both of these models come with Samsung's Magician software so you can monitor the SSDs health and also download any software updates.

Here's a look at all the Samsung 980 Pro and 990 Pro models you can get with all or near all-time price lows at Amazon:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals.

