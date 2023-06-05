Get the unlocked 128GB Google Pixel 7 for $499 right now plus a free $100 Amazon gift card

The Google Pixel 7 is still a very powerful smartphone, months after its October 2022 launch. Today, you can get this unlocked phone for not only its lowest price ever on Amazon, but you can also get a special bonus as well.

Right now, the 128GB storage version of the Pixel 7 is discounted to just $499 on Amazon, which is $100 lower than its normal $599 price. But that's not all! This Pixel 7 model also comes bundled with a $100 Amazon gift card you get for free. That effectively lowers the price of this bundle by $200.

The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch Full High Definition (FHD) display with a maximum 1400-nit brightness and a 10-120 Hz variable refresh rate. Inside, you get 8GB of RAM and Google's in-house Tensor G2 processor. You also get a 50MP main rear camera and a 12MP ultrawide secondary camera, along with a 10.8 MP front-facing camera.

The phone has a 4,355 mAh battery with support for both 20W wired and wireless charging. It comes with Android 13 installed, and Google will support it with three years of OS updates, and five years of security updates.

The special $100 discount is only available for the phone in the Snow color option, although you can still get the free Amazon Gift card in the Pixel 7's other two color options, Lemongrass and Obsidian. You will get the physical gift card shipped to you, and it has no expiration date. You can also get the 256GB version of the Pixel 7 with the same $100 Amazon gift card for free.

Google Pixel 7 128GB smartphone in Snow color for $499 ($100 off MSRP with free $100 Amazon gift card)

In addition, the Pixel 7 Pro has a $200 discount for all of its colors and storage versions right now on Amazon. That means you can get the phone for as low as $699 right now. It has a larger 6.7 inch display, 12GB of RAM, and an additional third rear 48MP telephoto camera.

