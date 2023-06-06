Get these Crucial portable external SSDs for their lowest prices ever on Amazon

If you are looking to store content on your desktop, laptop, smartphone, or tablet, but don't want a bulky external old-fashioned hard drive, you should check out buying a new external portable SSD. Right now Crucial is selling its X6 and X8 external SSD models for their lowest prices ever on Amazon.

The Crucial X6 offers read and write speeds of up to 800MB/s and has a lower price than the Crucial X8. It also comes in four storage sizes (500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB). You can get the 4TB version for $209.99 on Amazon at the moment. That's $250 off its normal MSRP.

The Crucial X8 costs a bit more, but you do get faster storage, with read and write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s. You can get the 4TB model for $219.99 on Amazon right now.

Both the Crucial X6 and X8 models are very small, lightweight, and highly portable. Both are also highly durable, with the X6 able to handle falls up to 6.5 feet in height, and the X8 able to withstand falls of up to 7.5 feet.

Here's a look at all the discounted Crucial X6 and X8 external SSDs on Amazon:

