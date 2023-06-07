Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is still alive, new reveal this September

A high-profile gaming project that seemed dead in the water is coming back to the spotlight soon. Out of nowhere, publisher Paradox Interactive and the mysterious development team behind Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 today shared an update, revealing that the game will be shown off again this September.

"It’s been quite a while between updates while we’ve had our heads down working on the game," says a blog post. "We remain just as dedicated to delivering a great Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines game as we were when we announced, and are looking forward to showing you more in September this year."



Over two years ago Paradox shared the last update regarding the sequel to the cult-hit fantasy RPG. It was then revealed that the title's lead developer, Hardsuit Labs, was being removed from the project. The game had suffered through numerous delays up until that point, and with the studio change, the release was pushed back indefinitely.

Rise, Kindred, and join us in September for a big announcement! pic.twitter.com/RdmJY7pbgA — Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (@VtM_Bloodlines) June 7, 2023

The identity of the new development studio has not been revealed yet unfortunately. Regarding this, an updated FAQ page says that "the team has been hard at work creating the vampire game you are eager to play and we’re excited to announce the studio in September."

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 does not have a new release date attached to it yet, but its launch platforms should remain the same, with it targeting PC as well as last-gen and current-gen consoles.

At the same time, as the game's scope has changed, so have the physical goodies that were supposed to ship with its special editions. To remedy this, Paradox is offering refunds for all pre-orders.

"With the bonus content being updated, the prior physical edition offered items that are no longer representative of the game," the publisher adds. "This includes the Collector’s Edition created and sold by DPA Merchandising GmbH (formerly Gaya Entertainment GmbH), and all physical versions of the First Blood edition, Unsanctioned edition and Blood Moon edition disc."

Paradox is proactively refunding all physical edition pre-orders, while digital edition pre-orders can be refunded by customers by reaching out to the store they ordered from. The game's new Refund FAQ has details on each version's refund process.