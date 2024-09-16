Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 packs power and style and is currently 21% off

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 folding smartphone, in both 256 GB and 512 GB variants, has reached its lowest price on Amazon. The 512 GB models are down 20~21% from $2,019.99 and the 256 GB models are down 21% from their list price of $1,899.99. Each variant comes in three colors; Navy, Pink, and Silver.

With either storage option, you'll get a massive 12 GB of RAM packed into this phone, ensuring that it will comfortably see through its lifecycle of four major Android upgrades, which Samsung has promised to give. Out of the box, it comes with Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1 pasted over the top to provide you with Samsung's unique Android experience.

Powering the Fold 6 is Qualcomm's SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm). The CPU in this chip has 8 cores consisting of one 3.39 GHz Cortex-X4, three 3.1 GHz Cortex-A720, two 2.9 GHz Cortex-A720, and two 2.2 GHz Cortex-A520 processors. The chip also includes an Adreno 750 (1 GHz) GPU.

With respect to the display, the Fold 6 features a foldable dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak of 2,600 nits. Corner to corner it measures 7.6 inches with a 91% screen-to-body ratio and it has a resolution of 1,856 x 2,160 pixels (374 ppi). There is also an outer display which is a dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits peak. It also uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added protection. This measures 6.3 inches, has a 968 x 2,376 resolution, and has a 410 ppi.

Regarding cameras, the rear comes with a triple-camera setup. There is a 50 MP wide lens, a 10 MP telephoto lens, and a 12 MP ultrawide lens. You can use these to record up to 8K-quality video but the higher you go, the lower the frames per second. At 1080p, you can record at 240 fps but at 8K this has dropped to 30 fps.

Finally, the Flip 6 has a Li-Po 4,400 mAh non-removable battery. The device has 25 W wired charging, 15 W wireless charging, and 4.5 W reverse wireless charging.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 (256 GB) for $1,499 - Navy, Pink, Silver

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 (512 GB) from $1,599 - Navy, Pink, Silver

