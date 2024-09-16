The 12TB Seagate IronWolf NAS HDD is 17% off on Amazon

If you're thinking of upgrading your storage, the 12TB Seagate IronWolf NAS hard drive is worth considering. It's currently available at a 17% discount on Amazon US.

This drive is made for use in multi-user Network-attached storage systems with up to 8 bays. The IronWolf HDD uses a 3.5-inch SATA interface with a 6Gb/s transfer rate and operates at 7200 RPM. The 256MB cache helps improve data access speeds and overall performance.

Built to handle the demands of NAS environments, it reduces wear and tear, noise, and vibration. This results in quieter and more dependable working, and helps in cutting down lags and downtime for better file-sharing.

The IronWolf drive is optimised for NAS with AgileArray technology, which enhances RAID functioning in multi-bay systems. It uses conventional magnetic recording (CMR) for reliable operation, handling workloads of up to 180TB per year, and includes built-in RV (Rotational Vibration) sensors to improve vibration tolerance and maintain performance.

Moreover, the HDD features IronWolf Health Management for easy health monitoring and has a lifespan of 1 million hours (MTBF). Additionally, it comes with a three-year limited warranty and Rescue Data Recovery Services for added protection.

12TB Seagate IronWolf NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD (CMR 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 7200 RPM 256MB Cache for RAID Network Attached Storage - ST12000VNZ008/ST12000VN0008): $199.99 (Amazon US)

