ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop still selling at $102 discount on Amazon

Amazon US is currently still offering the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop at a $102 discount (buying link under the specs table below). The TUF Gaming F17 is equipped with Windows 11, a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU with 95W Max TGP. With 16GB of DDR4-3200MT/s RAM and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD, you can multitask efficiently, and enjoy faster load times. Furthermore, the laptop includes an extra SSD slot for future storage expansion.

The 144Hz Full HD display, supported by Adaptive-Sync technology, delivers smooth and responsive gameplay and also eliminates screen tearing. To keep the system cool, the TUF Gaming F17 features dual 84-blade Arc Flow Fans, designed to manage heat during intense gaming or heavy processing loads.

Additionally, the laptop comes with a built-in MUX Switch. This feature enhances gaming performance by 5-10% by routing frames directly from the discrete GPU to the display, bypassing the integrated GPU.

SPECIFICATIONS Screen Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Ram Memory Installed Size 16 GB Memory Speed 3200 MT/s Operating System Windows 11 Home Special Feature Fingerprint Reader, Backlit Keyboard Graphics Coprocessor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics Card Ram Size 4GB Product Dimensions 15.55 x 0.9 x 10.39 inches

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2023) Gaming Laptop (17.3” FHD 144Hz Display, GeForce RTX 3050, Intel Core i5-12500H, 16GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11, FX707ZC-ES53,Mecha Gray): $797.64 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.