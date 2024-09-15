Get this Asus All-In-One PC with a 23.8-inch monitor for 46 percent off at its lowest price

If you work in a home office where space could be at a premium, getting an all-in-one desktop PC could be a solid option. Right now, you can buy an Asus AiO for an all-time low price, saving hundreds of bucks.

At the moment, the Asus All-In-One M3400 PC with a 23.8-inch monitor is available for $499.99 at Amazon. That's its lowest price ever, and it's also $400 off, or a 46 percent discount, from its $899.99 MSRP.

This all-in-one PC has a 23.8-inch monitor with a resolution of ‎1,920 x 1,080. It also has an anti-glare feature so you are not distracted with light reflections. It also has a built-in 720p HD camera so you can take part in Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Slack video meetings if you are a remote worker. In addition, it has AI-based noise canceling features so you can be understood while you participate in those video meetings.

Inside, the PC runs Windows 11 Home with an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor that has a clock speed of 4.3 GHz. It also has 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD for storage. It also has two onboard speakers. In the back, there are four USB ports, two HDMI ports, and a LAN port to connect the PC to your router.

