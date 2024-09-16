Latest leak shows off the difference between the alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra

image by IceUniverse

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year, probably in January. While there is still a lot of time before the official announcement, leaks about the upcoming flagship have been circulating widely all over the internet.

A couple of renders, courtesy of tipster IceUniverse on social media platform X, have popped up, showing the design difference between the alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra and this year's Galaxy S24 Ultra. Next year, Samsung is anticipated to bring the highest-level display and camera upgrades to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

One notable change is the phone's rounded corners, which is evident in the latest render of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. In contrast, this year's Galaxy S24 Ultra has sharp corners, which some users found a bit uncomfortable to hold in their hands, but next year the scene is expected to change. Earlier, it was tipped that next year's Galaxy S25 Ultra could be slightly larger than this year's model.

S24 Ultra vs S25 Ultra This is the most direct contrast. The S25U has removed the thick and heavy metal middle frame, which makes it look thinner and lighter. pic.twitter.com/t3G0xBdcVY — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 15, 2024

Reportedly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be thinner and lighter than its predecessors. We heard a rumor back in August, that the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra will be lighter than its competitors, and is speculated to be under 221 grams.

Another image by IceUniverse shows off the close-up of the sides of both the alleged next year's flagship and current flagship from Samsung. In the render, the sides of the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra appear to be flat and the boxy corners have been rounded off, not something significant, but should enhance the overall in-hand experience.

Other rumors suggest that Samsung is all set to introduce the satellite connectivity feature with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. There are also reports that Samsung could launch the entire Galaxy S25 series, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra, exclusively with the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

But then, Samsung has also officially confirmed the Exynos 2500 processor is ready to be deployed in the company's flagship products, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the flagship products of Samsung.