Obsidian's The Outer Worlds 2 is out in 2025, first gameplay trailer is here

Microsoft surprised RPG fans with a trailer for The Outer Worlds 2 at The Game Awards 2024 showcase today. As always, the trailer delivered plenty of witty humor, and even gameplay. Catch it above.

Being developed by Obsidian Entertainment, the sequel RPG is taking players to a brand-new space colony this time, named Arcadia. It's described as "a colony teeming with factions, intrigue, and chaos."

"As a daring, undeniably good-looking, and questionably competent Earth Directorate agent, you’re tasked with uncovering the source of devastating rifts threatening the entire galaxy," says Obsidian. "Talk about stakes (not to be confused with raptidon steaks, those are very different)! The choice of how to deal with the rifts is up to you. “Your worlds, your way,” as we say at Obsidian."

Aside from the universe-threatening threat, The studio also teases a three-way faction war that's brewing in Arcadia, with players being able to choose who they support and who to backstab. In usual Obsidian fashion, choices are a major part of the RPG:

How you build your commander and chart your way through the narrative is uniquely yours as you plunge into this player-driven story. Whether you’re a disciple of diplomacy, a smart strategist, a crusader of chaos, or defiantly different (so we can keep the alliterations), the choice – you guessed it – is yours. Oh, and with this being The Outer Worlds, yes, you can dumb!

The Outer Worlds 2 will be out in 2025 across PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Game Pass. Considering the original RPG also landed on the PlayStation 5, it does make sense for the sequel to land on the platform too, despite Obisdian now being an Xbox first-party studio. Don't forget that the studio has its new fantasy RPG Avowed releasing in early 2025 too.