Samsung 4K The Frame 55-, 50-, 43-inch fall to lowest prices ahead of Christmas

If you are a fan of curved gaming monitors, Samsung has its Odyssey G9 OLED for the lowest price of $1600.
Meanwhile, for those looking for a TV and have a side to them that loves and appreciates art, you may want to have a look at the company's Quantum Dot LED-based The Frame TV which is on sale at the moment for the lowest price. The discounts apply to the 55-inch, 50-inch, and 43-inch variants (purchase links under the specs list below).
The key specs of the Samsung Frame QLED 4K LS03D are given below:
-
Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate: 120Hz
-
Color: 100% Color Volume
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range): Quantum HDR
-
HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma): Yes
-
Contrast: Dual LED
-
HDR10+: Yes (ADAPTIVE/ GAMING)
-
Picture Engine: Quantum Processor 4K
-
Motion Xcelerator 120Hz
-
4K AI Upscaling
-
Micro Dimming: Supreme UHD Dimming
-
Dolby Atmos: Yes
-
Dolby Decoder: MS12 5.1ch
-
Customizable Frame Support: Yes
-
Slim Fit Wall-mount Support: Yes
-
HDMI: 4
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel: eARC
-
Anynet (HDMI-CEC): Yes
-
USB: 2 x USB-A
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical): 1
-
Wi-Fi 5
-
Bluetooth BT5.2
Get The Frame TV at the links below:
-
SAMSUNG 4K The Frame 55'' TV with Teak Bezel: $997.99 (Amazon US) || $999.99 (Amazon US)
-
SAMSUNG 4K The Frame 50'' TV with Teak Bezel: $897.99 (Amazon US) || $899.99 (Samsung US)
-
SAMSUNG 4K The Frame 43'' TV with Teak Bezel: $797.99 (Amazon US) || $799.99 (Samsung US)
