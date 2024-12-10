Samsung 4K The Frame 55-, 50-, 43-inch fall to lowest prices ahead of Christmas

If you are a fan of curved gaming monitors, Samsung has its Odyssey G9 OLED for the lowest price of $1600.

Meanwhile, for those looking for a TV and have a side to them that loves and appreciates art, you may want to have a look at the company's Quantum Dot LED-based The Frame TV which is on sale at the moment for the lowest price. The discounts apply to the 55-inch, 50-inch, and 43-inch variants (purchase links under the specs list below).

The key specs of the Samsung Frame QLED 4K LS03D are given below:

Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Color: 100% Color Volume

HDR (High Dynamic Range): Quantum HDR

HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma): Yes

Contrast: Dual LED

HDR10+: Yes (ADAPTIVE/ GAMING)

Picture Engine: Quantum Processor 4K

Motion Xcelerator 120Hz

4K AI Upscaling

Micro Dimming: Supreme UHD Dimming

Dolby Atmos: Yes

Dolby Decoder: MS12 5.1ch

Customizable Frame Support: Yes

Slim Fit Wall-mount Support: Yes

HDMI: 4

HDMI Audio Return Channel: eARC

Anynet (HDMI-CEC): Yes

USB: 2 x USB-A

Digital Audio Out (Optical): 1

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth BT5.2

Get The Frame TV at the links below:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.