Get the new SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P wireless gaming headset for a new all time low price

The popular PC and console gaming accessory maker SteelSeries recently launched a new high end wireless gaming headset, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P. While the headphones launched in September, they are now available at a new lower price at Amazon.

Right now, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P gaming headset is priced at $149.99. That's a new all time low price for the headset, and $30 off its original $179.99 MSRP.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P headset includes support for what the company calls its Nova Acoustic System. It states:

The combination of custom-designed High Fidelity speaker drivers that offer unparalleled sound purity, plus immersive 360° Spatial Audio for an immersive soundscape, along with the Sonar Audio Software Suite, which features the first pro-grade parametric EQ for gamers and allows them to adjust every individual frequency, provides unparalleled sound customization.

The headset supports Bluetooth wireless hardware, but it also comes with its own 2.4GHz USB dongle for connections for your PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch consoles. It also allows users to listen to their game via the 2.4 GHz dongle, while also listening and chatting to someone on their smartphone at the same time with the Bluetooth connection.

The headset's retractable ClearCast Gen 2 microphone uses AI to help eliminate background noise for clear audio chats while gaming. The battery life in the headset will last up to 38 hours on a single charge, and you can get up to six hours of battery use with just a 15-minute charge. The headset comes in white and black color choices.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.