Instagram launches Generative AI editing tool in the US

Instagram has announced today that it will be releasing a new generative AI powered tool on the site, which will be available to users based in the United States starting now. The new features were detailed by Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta's Generative AI Lead, on Threads with a video showcase which goes over exactly how these tools work, and how they will increase creativity on the site, but there is currently no confirmation on when these tools will begin to roll out across the world.

The tool allows for users to change the background on their photos to a generative AI produced backdrop, by selecting the area to change and then typing in a prompt which generative AI will fill in. This can then be shared to Instagram Stories, and once it has been shared, users who are viewing the story can click on a 'Try It' prompt on the story, allowing for backgrounds to be shared and re-used by other users.

This is the latest tool that Meta has been working on, and made live. It has also been working on generative AI creativity tools for Facebook as well, such as a writing tool that can help users write their posts on the platform. Meta also launched an AI powered image generator for Instagram and Messenger recently, which it can be used within DMs and Chats to generate and share images with other users.

Generative AI tools are becoming more commonplace across social media, and other sites, with Google launching tools to help shoppers find holiday gifts this year, and OpenAI working to bring customisable GPTs, powered by ChatGPT, to specific topics and tools. However, this also comes at a time when regulators and governments are looking to draft legislation and guidelines for the development and use of AI around the world.