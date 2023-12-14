The Sony Bravia XR A75L is at its best price of less than $1,200

Shoppers looking to buy a premium television can get the 55” Sony Bravia XR A75L at its lowest price of $1,198 on Amazon right now. At this price, you save 25% off the $1,599.99 list price.

This 4K OLED Ultra HD TV supports Google TV, Dolby Vision HDR, and comes with exclusive gaming features for the PlayStation 5. It supports many of the popular internet streaming services including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, and Apple TV and has Airplay 2 support.

Sharing the highlights of this TV, Amazon writes:

LIFELIKE PICTURE– The intelligent and powerful Cognitive Processor XR delivers a picture with wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors, and high peak brightness, replicating how we see the real world.

OLED CONTRAST AND COLOR– Pure black, lifelike brightness, and billions of accurate colors enhanced by XR OLED Contrast Pro and XR Triluminos Pro.

PREMIUM SMART TV – Get access to all your favorite streaming apps in one place with Google TV, and simply use your voice to search and ask questions with Google Assistant. Supports Apple AirPlay.

MOVIES ON US WITH BRAVIA CORE - Enjoy streaming high-bitrate, high-quality 4K UHD movies included with the BRAVIA CORE app. Get 5 credits to redeem on latest release movies and 12 months subscription on hundreds of classics.

ALL YOUR GAME SETTINGS IN ONE PLACE– Game Menu puts all your gaming picture settings and exclusive assist features in a single easy-to-manage interface.

HDMI 2.1 GAMING – Get the advantage in high-performance gaming with HDMI 2.1 features like 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM.

PERFECT FOR PLAYSTATION 5– Take your gaming to the next level with exclusive features Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for optimized picture quality while gaming and streaming on your PS5 console.

ENHANCED ENTERTAINMENT – Enjoy engaging and immersive cinematic content the way the creators intended, with support for Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, and more.

THE SCREEN IS THE SPEAKER – With Acoustic Surface Audio and support for Dolby Atmos, hear true immersive audio with actuators that vibrate to produce sound from the entire screen perfectly matching the action.

WORKS WITH ALEXA – Through an Alexa enabled device, ask Alexa to change channels, adjust volume, and turn your TV on/off.

In terms of ratings, this model has an overall 4.2 stars based on 30 ratings. It is also marked as an Amazon Choice meaning its highly rated, well-priced, and available to ship immediately.

It has been available on Amazon since October so it’s nice to see such a big discount on this TV already.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.